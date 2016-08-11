Aug 11 Bay Bancorp Inc

* On August 11, 2016, the board of directors of Bay Bancorp Inc amended its previously-announced stock repurchase program

* Board extend the repurchase period through August 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* On August 11, 2016, board authorized the repurchase of an additional 250,000 shares of the company's common stock