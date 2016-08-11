BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Bay Bancorp Inc
* On August 11, 2016, the board of directors of Bay Bancorp Inc amended its previously-announced stock repurchase program
* Board extend the repurchase period through August 31, 2017 - SEC filing
* On August 11, 2016, board authorized the repurchase of an additional 250,000 shares of the company's common stock Source text: bit.ly/2b2bnnA Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: