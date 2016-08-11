BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Northview Apartment REIT
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.51
* Qtrly FFO per unit, excluding items $ 0.56
* Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfires and evacuation was $3.2 million in quarter
* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: