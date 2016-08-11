BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
* CVR Energy preparing to make an offer for Delek US Holdings - NY Post, citing a source
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: