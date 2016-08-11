BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 DXI Energy Inc
* DXI reports Q2 2016 results
* Q2 produced an average of 498 boe/d, a 3 pct decrease from average production of 514 boe/d for comparative period ended June 30, 2015
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.02
* Qtrly revenue c$1.2 million versus c$2.2 million
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million