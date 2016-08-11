Aug 11 DXI Energy Inc

* DXI reports Q2 2016 results

* Q2 produced an average of 498 boe/d, a 3 pct decrease from average production of 514 boe/d for comparative period ended June 30, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.02

* Qtrly revenue c$1.2 million versus c$2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: