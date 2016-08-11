BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Pfizer Inc
* As of July 3, aggregate notional amount of foreign exchange derivative financial instruments hedging or offsetting foreign currency exposures was $31.5 billion Source: (bit.ly/2aNiKMq ) Further company coverage:
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million