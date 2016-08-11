BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Key Energy Services Inc
* Entered into a settlement agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission
* Settlement agreement resolving SEC's investigation into possible violations of foreign corrupt practices act by co
* Key Energy Services Inc says pursuant to the settlement, key has agreed to pay disgorgement of $5 million
* Key Energy Services Inc says accrued a liability for the payment in the first quarter of 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2aKFTQ3 ) Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million