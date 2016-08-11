Aug 11 Key Energy Services Inc

* Entered into a settlement agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission

* Settlement agreement resolving SEC's investigation into possible violations of foreign corrupt practices act by co

* Key Energy Services Inc says pursuant to the settlement, key has agreed to pay disgorgement of $5 million

* Key Energy Services Inc says accrued a liability for the payment in the first quarter of 2016