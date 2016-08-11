BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Ngex Resources Inc
* NGEx securityholders approve spin-out of Filo del Sol Project
* Special resolution approving transaction was approved by 99.9% of votes cast at meeting by ngex securityholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million