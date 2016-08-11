BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior plus announces redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2018
* Will redeem entire $149.9 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2018
* Superior plus corp says intends to use funds from its existing credit facility to fund redemption of 6.00% debentures
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million