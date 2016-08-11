Aug 11 Superior Plus Corp

* Superior plus announces redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2018

* Will redeem entire $149.9 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2018

* Superior plus corp says intends to use funds from its existing credit facility to fund redemption of 6.00% debentures