BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Microsoft Corp
* Says CEO Satya Nadella reports sale of 143,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug. 10 at average price of $57.97/share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)