Aug 12 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* In the first half of 2016, the Datwyler group increased its net revenue by 7.3% to 621.1 million Swiss francs ($637.35 million), with both divisions contributing to growth

* H1 net result went up significantly by 34.4 pct to 56.6 million Swiss francs

* H1 operating result (EBIT) was up by 21.2% to 81.7 million Swiss francs (previous year chf 67.4 million)

* For year as a whole, is confident of achieving its revenue target in the region of 1,250 million Swiss francs ($1.28 billion)for existing business and operationally delivering an ebit margin clearly within the upper half of the 10% to 13% target range

* Regarding the existing acquisition offer for Premier Farnell , Datwyler is currently considering how to proceed in view of the higher offer submitted by Avnet, and will communicate in due course.

* Should the board of directors decide not to pursue the acquisition further, one-off transaction costs of around 4 million to 8 million Swiss francs would be incurred and included in EBIT

* There would also be one-off costs of approximately 35 million to 40 million Swiss francs related to currency hedging and exchange rate losses, which would encumber the financial result

* Datwyler believes that the market environment will continue to be challenging for the technical components division in the second half of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bm9oxi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)