Aug 12 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Provides more details on contemplated private placement
* Size of contemplated private placement will be reduced from previously indicated up to
about 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.50 million) to up to about 50 million crowns with a
minimum amount of 20 million crowns
* Reduced capital need is mainly due to adjustments to clinical activities and implemented
cost saving initiatives
* Board and management have pre-committed to subscribe for up to 10 pct of private placement
* Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik has pre-committed to subscribe for amount that will increase
their ownership stake from 5.5 pct to 9.5 pct post placement
* A fully subscribed private placement will fund Bionor through next 12 months
* Contemplated private placement is expected to be launched on Aug. 15, 2016, and will be
conducted as a book-building process
