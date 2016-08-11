BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Cnb Financial Corp
* CNB Financial Corporation board elects Smith as chairman
* Says Peter F. Smith was unanimously elected chairman of board
* Says Dennis L. Merrey has provided a two-year notice of his intention to step down as chair at end of 2016
* Says Merrey will remain on board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: