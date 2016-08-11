BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
Aug 11 Sabine Oil & Gas Corp
* Sabine oil & gas emerges from bankruptcy
* Closed on new senior secured credit facility, which has commitments of $200 million and an initial borrowing base of $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.