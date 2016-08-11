BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Bats Global Markets Inc
* Bats announces plans to acquire Javelin Swap execution facility
* Transaction pending regulatory approval
* Deal is intended to accelerate Bats' plans to offer trading of non-deliverable forwards (NDFS) for foreign exchange market
* Deal terms will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: