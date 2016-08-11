Aug 11 PBF Logistics LP :

* PBF Logistics announces intent to acquire Torrance Valley Pipeline interest

* To acquire a 50 percent interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ( "TVPC") from an affiliate of PBF Energy Inc

* Transaction would be expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Conflicts committee is composed of independent directors and was advised by Piper, Jaffray & Co., co's financial advisor

* Expects closing of acquisition in Q3 of 2016

* Deal to be financed through cash, borrowings from revolving credit facility and proceeds of equity offering

* Deal for $175.0 million in cash

* Terms of potential deal being reviewed by conflicts committee of board of general partner of PBF Logistics

* Acquisition is conditioned on parties' ability to negotiate and execute definitive transaction documents