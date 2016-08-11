BRIEF-Mocana Corp receives $11 mln in additional investment
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Aug 11 America First Multifamily Investors LP
* Qtrly total revenue increased approximately 9.0 pct to $14.9 million as compared to $13.7 million
* Qtrly net income $0.15 per unit Source: (bit.ly/2aWF4Hd ) Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon:
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)