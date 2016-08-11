BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Ardelyx Inc
* Says files for stock shelf of up to $131.2 million - SEC filing
* Says proposed resale or other disposition of up to 12.6 million shares of Ardelyx, Inc common stock Source: (bit.ly/2b275ML ) Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million