Aug 11 Arowana Inc

* Entered into a contribution agreement pursuant to which ARWA will acquire majority ownership of Vivopower International Plc

* Arwa will undertake cash subscription of $56.6 million to $84.5 million (less transaction costs) to Vivopower for shares of Vivopower

* Intends to distribute Vivopower shares it receives to its shareholders and warrantholders and thereafter dissolve and liquidate

* Upon consummation of deal, each of co's outstanding warrants will automatically receive 1/20 of a Vivopower share from ARWA