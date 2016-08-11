Aug 11 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Qtrly revenue for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $1.6 million to $2.6 million

* Q2 revenue view C$2.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net loss was $2.5 million, decrease of 22% from net loss for same period of last year

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc says "Board anticipates having a new CEO in place during current quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: