BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc
* Qtrly revenue for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $1.6 million to $2.6 million
* Q2 revenue view C$2.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss was $2.5 million, decrease of 22% from net loss for same period of last year
* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc says "Board anticipates having a new CEO in place during current quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million