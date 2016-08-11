Aug 11 Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor announces Q2 results

* "Corridor is on track to meet its previous guidance,remains well positioned to take advantage of counter-cyclical opportunities"

* Qtrly sales $2.5 million versus $ 1.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.469

Corridor Resources Inc qtrly average daily natural gas production increased to 6.9 mmscfpd from 2.9 mmscfpd in Q2 2015