BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Corridor Resources Inc
* Corridor announces Q2 results
* "Corridor is on track to meet its previous guidance,remains well positioned to take advantage of counter-cyclical opportunities"
* Qtrly sales $2.5 million versus $ 1.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.469
* Corridor Resources Inc qtrly average daily natural gas production increased to 6.9 mmscfpd from 2.9 mmscfpd in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million