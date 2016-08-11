Aug 11 Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Q2 2016 financial and operating results

* Production from company's continuing operations in Q2 was 1,206 BOE/d, unchanged versus. 1,206 BOE/d in Q2 2015

* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01

* Serinus Energy Inc says "company's focus remains on reducing costs wherever possible while maintaining existing production in tunisia"

* Company is examining several alternatives for funding development activities in both Romania and Tunisia

