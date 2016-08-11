BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc:
* Announces remedy change to certain RAV4 and Lexus HS 250h vehicles
* Changing remedy for about 337,000 model year 2006-2011 Toyota RAV4, model year 2010 Lexus HS 250h vehicles part of 2013 recall
* Dealers will replace both rear suspension arm assemblies with new ones
* "In addition, an epoxy will be applied to prevent future arm adjustment during vehicle service" Source text: toyota.us/2b9GtrA Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million