Aug 11 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc:

* Announces remedy change to certain RAV4 and Lexus HS 250h vehicles

* Changing remedy for about 337,000 model year 2006-2011 Toyota RAV4, model year 2010 Lexus HS 250h vehicles part of 2013 recall

* Dealers will replace both rear suspension arm assemblies with new ones

* "In addition, an epoxy will be applied to prevent future arm adjustment during vehicle service"