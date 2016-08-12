UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
Aug 11 Gran Colombia Gold Corp
* Gold production in q2 of 2016 totalled 38,229 ounces, up 34% from q2 of 2015
* Increasing production guidance for 2016 to a total of 135,000 to 145,000 ounces of gold for year
* Revenue of $48.0 million in q2 of 2016, up 54% over q2 last year
* Net income attributable to shareholders was $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share, for q2 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
May 19 The wife of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell said on Friday that she did not believe the singer meant to kill himself, suggesting anxiety drugs he was taking might have played a role in his death.