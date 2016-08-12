Aug 11 Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gold production in q2 of 2016 totalled 38,229 ounces, up 34% from q2 of 2015

* Increasing production guidance for 2016 to a total of 135,000 to 145,000 ounces of gold for year

* Revenue of $48.0 million in q2 of 2016, up 54% over q2 last year

* Net income attributable to shareholders was $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share, for q2 of 2016

