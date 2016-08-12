Aug 12 PVA Tepla AG :

* As of June 30, 2016, order backlog amounted to 64.9 million euros ($72.29 million)(previous year: 61.1 million euros)

* H1 incoming orders for pva tepla group amounted to 35.8 million euros (previous year: 56.3 million euros)

* Consolidated sales revenues of between 80 million and 90 million euros, EBITDA of between 4 million and 6 million euros, and EBIT of between 2 million and 4 million euros are still expected for FY 2016

* Consolidated sales revenues of 38.8 million euros(previous year: 33.5 million euros) in first half of 2016