* Group sales fell slighlty year-on-year by 1.24 million euros from 22.53 million euros to 21.29 million euros ($23.72 million) in H1 2016

* H1 EBITDA 2.37 million euros versus 1.84 million euros year ago

* H1 group earnings 0.27 million euros versus -0.91 million euros year ago

* Remains confident to meet annual targets for 2016 as published in most recent report quaterly report for fiscal 2016