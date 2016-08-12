Aug 12 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Q2 adjusted operating profit 1.0 million euros ($1.11 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 net sales 16.2 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago

* Estimates that its 2016 net sales and operating result will be lower than in previous year

* Weak state of market in Latin America is a particular factor in seen 2016 decline

* Decided to start cost savings plan with target to reduce personnel costs by 5.0 million euros, representing 100 man years

* Part of savings will happen in 2016 when one-time costs for these action will also happen

* Savings will have a full impact in 2017