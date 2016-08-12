BRIEF-Mega Sonic allocates 1,260 series D bonds
* ALLOCATES 1,260 SERIES D BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 12 Cxense ASA :
* Says will be transferred to Oslo Børs from and including Aug. 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ALLOCATES 1,260 SERIES D BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 19 A Syrian refugee is gunned down by border police but instead of dying he finds he can fly, in "Jupiter's Moon", a film about the European migration crisis that baffled audiences at the Cannes Film Festival.