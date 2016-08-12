BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 Midven SA :
* H1 revenue 2.2 million zlotys ($576,158) versus 1.9 million zlotys year on year
* Q2 net profit 13.0 million zlotys versus 2.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q2 revenue 961,932 zlotys versus 1.6 mln zlotys a eyar ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8184 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.