BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
Aug 12 Wodkan SA :
* Q2 revenue 8.4 million zlotys ($2.20 million) versus 8.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 442,776 zlotys versus 914,579 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8211 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: