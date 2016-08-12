Aug 12 Trade Union Solidarity:

* Trade union Solidarity says signed an offer from national power utility Eskom made in terms of Section 23 of the Labour Relations Act

* Received a mandate from our members to sign proposed two-year offer

* A salary increase of 8.5 pct across the board for all employees at the highest scale is granted, and an increase of 10 pct is granted for all employees at the lowest scale

* Current housing allowance (600 rand) will be increased by 10 pct for year 1

* Allowances will increase by 5.6 pct; five months' paid maternity leave applies for year 1

* Trade union solidarity says year 1 salary increases will be backdated to June 30 2016

* Housing allowance will be increased by 140 rand, totalling 3,000 rand per month; allowances will increase by 5.6 pct for year 2