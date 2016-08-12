Aug 12 Nokia Corp

* Says Nokia and China Telecom have signed an agreement to expand deployment of 4G technology in 19 provinces in China

* Says deal allowing China Telecom to enhance coverage and capacity "while paving the way toward the introduction of 5G technology"

* says the deal will also lay the foundation for China Telecom's intended launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in 2017