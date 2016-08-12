BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 Caspar Asset Management SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.4 million zlotys ($628,634.29) versus 2.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q2 net profit 132,625 zlotys versus 133,175 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8178 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.