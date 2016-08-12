UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :
* H1 revenue from continuing operations 39.2 million euros ($43.69 million) versus 44.4 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit continuing operations 0.9 million euros versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.