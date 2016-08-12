CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises broadly as banks, resources lead rally
TORONTO, May 19 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, propelled in part by gains in banking stocks and oil and gas companies.
Aug 12 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Net sales for quarter were $634.0 million, a decrease of 6.4 percent
* Q4 sales $634 million vs I/B/E/S view $642.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is forecasting a sales change in range of negative 3.0 percent to up 1.0 percent for full-year 2017
* Sees full-year 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60
* Full-year 2016 earnings per view $2.49, rev view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year 2017 earnings per share view $2.66, rev view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global sentiment improves, triggers fx and stocks rebound * Czech central banker reiterates gradual rate hikes are possible * Hungarian mortgage scheme less painful to banks than expected * OTP, FHB banks rise boosts Budapest stock index to record high (Adds Polish economic data) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 19 Central European currencies and stocks rebounded on Friday, with Budapest's stock index hitting a record high as risk appeti