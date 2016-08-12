UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Reliv International Inc :
* Expects annualized savings from cost reduction program of $1.1 million
* Reliv reported net sales of $11.1 million for q2 of 2016 compared with net sales of $12.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* In may , implemented cost reduction program which included employee headcount reduction of about 9 percent of co's worldwide employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.