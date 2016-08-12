UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Highpower International Inc
* Highpower international enters into equity purchase agreement
* Will invest rmb114.75 million (approximately $17.3 million) into huizhou yipeng for a 50% equity interest
* To fund equity purchase with cash on hand, expected future cash flow, avout $2 million in borrowings under credit arrangements
* Subsidiary entered into an agreement to acquire up to 50 percent equity interest in huizhou yipeng energy technology co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.