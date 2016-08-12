UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Glg Life Tech Corp
* Glg Life Tech Corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly revenue $4.32 million
* Total revenue for quarter was down 46% relative to Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.