Aug 12 E*Trade Financial Corp :

* Company added 22,899 gross new brokerage accounts in July and ended month with approximately 3.3 million brokerage accounts

* Daily average revenue trades ("DARTS") for July were 147,100, a one percent decrease from June

* During month, customer security holdings increased four percent, or $7.9 billion, and brokerage-related cash increased by $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: