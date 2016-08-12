French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
PARIS, May 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Aug 12 Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant :
* H1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 657.2 million roubles ($886,821.71) versus 900.2 million roubles year ago
* H1 net profit to RAS of 599,000 roubles versus 4.4 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2bcFHhK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* WILL IN FUTURE MARKET PRODUCTS OF FRENCH YACHT MANUFACTURER PRIVILÈGE MARINE SAS, HEADQUARTERED IN LES SABLES D'OLONNE, FRANCE, VIA ITS WORLDWIDE SALES NETWORK