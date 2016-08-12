Aug 12 Rizvi Traverse Management LLC:

* Cuts share stake in Twitter Inc by 50 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Increases share stake in Square Inc to 1.05 million shares from 43,947 shares

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2bnqoTG)