UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Rizvi Traverse Management LLC:
* Cuts share stake in Twitter Inc by 50 percent to 1.4 million shares
* Increases share stake in Square Inc to 1.05 million shares from 43,947 shares
* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2bnqoTG)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.