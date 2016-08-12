UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
* Canaccord Genuity group inc. Announces conversion privilege of cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series a
* There are currently 4.5 million series a preferred shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.