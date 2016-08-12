UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Grupa Trinity SA :
* Q2 net loss 12,538 zlotys ($3,295) versus profit of 338,115 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8053 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.