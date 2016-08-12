BRIEF-International healthway corporation appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Swissmed Prywatny Serwis Medyczny SA (Swissmed PSM) :
* Q1 2016/2017 revenue 4.5 million zlotys ($1.2 million) versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2016/2017 net profit 152,000 zlotys versus loss 39,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8161 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, May 19 Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.