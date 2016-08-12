BRIEF-My EG Services says unit enters shareholders agreement
* Unit entered into a shareholders agreement with Sean Cornelius Yoong Wan Yen and Essential Reviews Sdn. Bhd.
Aug 12 Societe pour l'Informatique Industrielle SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 104.2 million euros ($116.4 million) versus 80.6 million euros year ago
* Exclusive negotiations to acquire FEEL EUROPE continue
* FEEL EUROPE acquisition could be finalized in Q4 2016
* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a shareholders agreement with Sean Cornelius Yoong Wan Yen and Essential Reviews Sdn. Bhd.
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.