BRIEF-My EG Services says unit enters shareholders agreement
* Unit entered into a shareholders agreement with Sean Cornelius Yoong Wan Yen and Essential Reviews Sdn. Bhd.
Aug 12 Korbank SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.7 million zlotys ($706,200) versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 63,257 zlotys versus loss of 101,530 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8231 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a shareholders agreement with Sean Cornelius Yoong Wan Yen and Essential Reviews Sdn. Bhd.
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.