Aug 12 AroCell publ AB :

* Says has redesigned the preparation of the zero Calibrator in its TK 210 ELISA kit, replacing the current human serum based material with a proprietary buffer-based Calibrator

* Says benefit of the change is better discrimination of TK1 values in samples with low-normal values

* Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) is a key enzyme in DNA synthesis and it is produced by and released into the blood from proliferating cells, especially tumor cells

* TK1 is well-studied biomarker for studying tumor growth

