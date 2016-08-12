BRIEF-International healthway corporation appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer
* Appoints Yet Kum Meng as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 AroCell publ AB :
* Says has redesigned the preparation of the zero Calibrator in its TK 210 ELISA kit, replacing the current human serum based material with a proprietary buffer-based Calibrator
* Says benefit of the change is better discrimination of TK1 values in samples with low-normal values
* Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) is a key enzyme in DNA synthesis and it is produced by and released into the blood from proliferating cells, especially tumor cells
* TK1 is well-studied biomarker for studying tumor growth
NAIROBI, May 19 Cholera has killed two people in the Kenyan capital this week and another five are receiving treatment in hospital, a Nairobi county public health official said on Friday. The diarrheal disease which is carried in food and water tainted by human faeces can kill within hours unless treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics.