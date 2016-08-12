Euro zone consumer sentiment rises less than expected in May
BRUSSELS, May 19 Euro zone consumer confidence rose less than expected in May, a European Commission flash estimate showed on Friday.
Aug 12 S&P on Kuwait:
* Low oil price environment continues to affect Kuwait's fiscal and external balances, given the country's high dependence on oil
* Kuwait ratings affirmed at 'AA/A-1+'; outlook stable
* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Kuwait's overall fiscal and external positions will remain strong
* Kuwait's large fiscal and external net asset positions will continue to help it weather the current low oil price environment Source (bit.ly/2b3L7cy)
BRUSSELS, May 19 Euro zone consumer confidence rose less than expected in May, a European Commission flash estimate showed on Friday.
RIYADH, May 19 Saudi Arabia has been increasing its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds by billions of dollars ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump and economic talks at which Riyadh aims to obtain investment and technology from the United States.