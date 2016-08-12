BRIEF-My EG Services says unit enters shareholders agreement
* Unit entered into a shareholders agreement with Sean Cornelius Yoong Wan Yen and Essential Reviews Sdn. Bhd.
Aug 12 Ls Telcom AG
* Will probably not achieve its revenue and earnings goals for 2015/2016
* Now sees FY revenue at 32-33 million euros and operating profit of c. 800,000 euros -1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a shareholders agreement with Sean Cornelius Yoong Wan Yen and Essential Reviews Sdn. Bhd.
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.