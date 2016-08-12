BRIEF-Sapec 15 months operating loss of 21.9 million euros
* 15 MONTHS NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 161.0 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3FuiV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 12 Delticom AG :
* Recognized revenues of 169 million euros ($188.67 million) in Q2. This means an increase of 22 pct year-on-year
* We continue to expect that sales of Delticom Group will grow to 620-630 million euros in current financial year
* H1 revenues of 275 million euros (H1 15: 250 million euros, +10 pct)
* H1 EBIT increased in reporting period by 18 pct to 1.6 million euros (H1 15: 1.4 million euros)
* We regard full-year group EBITDA of 16 million euros as achievable given positive business trends
* Consolidated net income in first half of year totalled 0.9 million euros after 0.7 million euros in H1 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DECIDED TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE (INCREASED BY EUR 0.03 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)