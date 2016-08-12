Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Aug 12 Appaloosa LP
* Says Dissolves Class A Share Stake In Facebook Inc - Sec Filing
* Dissolves Share Stake In Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
* Dissolves Share Stake In Bank Of America Corp
* Cuts Share Stake In Kinder Morgan Inc By 66.7 Percent To 1.5 Million Shares
* Change In Holdings Are As Of June 30, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of March 31, 2016
* Dissolves Share Stake In Delta Air Lines Inc
* Ups Share Stake In Terraform Global Inc By 1.3 Percent To 3.7 Million Class A Shares Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2016: bit.ly/2bo7x6Z Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: bit.ly/2aIglaE
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities